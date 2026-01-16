Hurricanes influencer Abella Danger flexes Heat red fit taunting Celtics
Miami, Florida, is a melting pot of many different cultures, walks of life, and sports teams. And while many of Miami's professional sports teams (the Marlins, the Dolphins, and the Heat) have been average to mediocre in their most recent season, the city's prevailing college football team is picking up the slack.
The Miami Hurricanes are just a few days away from competing against the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA National Championship game.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie causes stir in workout selfie before Miami-Indiana natty
There is a lot of excitement in the city of Miami for this upcoming game, especially because it's taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
One celebrity who is sure to be in attendance is former adult film actress Abella Danger (whose real name is Amirah Day), who is now pursuing a law degree at the University of Miami.
RELATED: Miami influencer Abella Danger steals spotlight in Hurricanes look after Ole Miss win
Danger has been spotted at many Miami football games this year, perhaps because she hopes to become a sports agent after she gets her degree.
In the meantime, she is showing up at other sports events, such as the Boston Celtics' January 15 game against the Heat.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister causes stir in stunning Miami fit for Ohio State CFP matchup
Abella Danger's Celtics diss turns heads at Heat game
Either Danger is a diehard Heat fan, or she has a strong distaste for the Celtics. She made this clear with several Instagram story posts on Thursday evening. One video spoke about how this is her first Heat game of the year.
The second showed her at the stadium wearing a red and white Heat shirt. That post's caption was, "Life is good when the Celtics are losing ❤️".
This could become a very good week for Danger is the Hurricanes can win on Monday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.