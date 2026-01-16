Hurricanes influencer Abella Danger flexes Heat red fit taunting Celtics

Miami, Florida, is a melting pot of many different cultures, walks of life, and sports teams. And while many of Miami's professional sports teams (the Marlins, the Dolphins, and the Heat) have been average to mediocre in their most recent season, the city's prevailing college football team is picking up the slack.

The Miami Hurricanes are just a few days away from competing against the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA National Championship game.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) celebrates on the field after winning the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a lot of excitement in the city of Miami for this upcoming game, especially because it's taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

One celebrity who is sure to be in attendance is former adult film actress Abella Danger (whose real name is Amirah Day), who is now pursuing a law degree at the University of Miami.

Abella Danger's January 8 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

Danger has been spotted at many Miami football games this year, perhaps because she hopes to become a sports agent after she gets her degree.

In the meantime, she is showing up at other sports events, such as the Boston Celtics' January 15 game against the Heat.

Abella Danger's December 20, 2025 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrot

Abella Danger's Celtics diss turns heads at Heat game

Either Danger is a diehard Heat fan, or she has a strong distaste for the Celtics. She made this clear with several Instagram story posts on Thursday evening. One video spoke about how this is her first Heat game of the year.

The second showed her at the stadium wearing a red and white Heat shirt. That post's caption was, "Life is good when the Celtics are losing ❤️".

Abella Danger's January 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

This could become a very good week for Danger is the Hurricanes can win on Monday.

Abella Danger's January 5 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

