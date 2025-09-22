Adele Super Bowl halftime speculation heats up after debunked 'confirmation' from her
Super Bowl LX attendees could be in for an emotional night if the latest reports surrounding the potential halftime show performer end up coming to fruition. According to Page Six, 16-time Grammy Award winner Adele has been approached about headlining the halftime show in Santa Clara, California in February.
There were extraneous reports that the power ballad singer from London actually accepted the gig after fake posts online swirled that she would be going through with it. If she does turn it down, it wouldn't be for the first time.
RELATED: 3 hidden clues that could mean Taylor Swift will perform at Super Bowl LX
Adele had the opportunity to perform at the 2017 Super Bowl, but she told fans at the time that she didn't think it was the right fit for her and her style. It's been almost a decade, however, and her repertoire has grown since then.
“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music," she said to a crowd in 2016. "I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar had three epic Drake disses most Super Bowl viewers missed
Not being a traditional pop performer didn't hold Adele back from booking a residency in Las Vegas. Her show, "Weekends with Adele," ran for two years from 2022 to 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Adele ended her Vegas residency with plans to focus more on her personal life. She is engaged to famous sports agent Rich Paul with whom she co-parents her son from her first marriage and his three children.
The announcement for who will perform at Super Bowl LX's halftime show could still be weeks away though last year, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the performer in early September. Many speculate that Taylor Swift could make her first appearance during halftime, or perhaps "Flowers" singer Miley Cyrus, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has remained tight-lipped on the subject so far.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career