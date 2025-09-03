Roger Goodell Addresses Possibility of Taylor Swift Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was unsurprisingly tight-lipped about the possibility of Taylor Swift performing the Super Bowl halftime show this postseason.
When asked whether anything with the Eras Tour pop star was "in the works," Goodell said he wasn't able to speak about it, via Today.
"It's a maybe," is all Goodell said of the possibility.
"We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome at any time," continued Goodell.
It's not a flat-out "no," but it still feels unlikely that Swift will be tabbed as a halftime show performer given that her fiancé, Travis Kelce, is an active player for the Chiefs.
Swift, 35, has never done the Super Bowl halftime show in her career. There were some rumors that she wanted to own all her music before performing the event, and she officially bought back the masters to her first six albums earlier this year. Swift also appeared to drop some easter eggs about a potential Super Bowl halftime show performance during her podcast debut on New Heights last month. Super Bowl LX will be held at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8.
Last year, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl LIX halftime performer in early September, so it's reasonable to think an NFL announcement will be coming soon.