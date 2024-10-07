Alabama star Ryan Williams’ insanely tiny bedroom TV has fans in disbelief
Ryan Williams is only 17 years old, yet he’s ballin’ in college football — just maybe not as much yet in his crib.
The Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver graduated high school early after back-to-back Mr. Football awards in Alabama in 2022 and 2023. He’s taken college football by storm with his eye-popping game in a 41-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs where Williams had 177 yards and the game-winning 75-yard spin-move filled touchdown.
In that game alone, Williams doubled his NIL value to $1.5 million. In one game! With the money rolling in, Williams can afford things most teenagers could never dream of. So when this photo of his extra small TV in his bedroom surfaced it was almost unfathomable and comical (click to see full view).
Did he mount his iPad on the wall? He appears to be watching game tape of himself against Vanderbilt — maybe that’s why it’s so small because he doesn’t want to fully watch the shocking defeat No. 1 Alabama suffered this past weekend?
Whatever it is, fans were in disbelief over the TV.
The comments go on and on, and as of this writing the post has 13 million views.
The funny part, though, is Williams has a giant screen in his living room where he recently played as himself in College Football 25.
The life of a college student. As long as he’s eating well, keeping up with his studies, and taking care of himself that’s all that matters. Williams will be just fine.
