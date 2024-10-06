Paige Bueckers’ ‘Oldhead’ UConn lettermen jacket, uniform photo flex
The UConn Huskies and All-American Paige Bueckers are about a month away from playing games for real. With the season looming, the team took photos this past week for what will be Bueckers’ final season.
Bueckers spent all offseason working on her game as well as her fit game. She dropped all kinds of fashion hits like this one-of-a-kind fit where she flexed her abs, or this insane “Spider-Woman” look while still making it to class on time.
With her final team photos as a redshirt senior, Bueckers called it her “Oldhead year” and posed with a lettermen jacket.
RELATED: JuJu Watkins flexes new Mercedes whip for upcoming USC basketball season
That’s like when you rock the letterman every day as a high school senior. She definitely pulls it off. Straight baller.
Bueckers also posed for several other UConn uniform photos.
RELATED: Haley and Hanna Cavinder pose together in fun Miami Hurricanes uniform photos
Bueckers is the consensus No. 1 pick for next April’s WNBA draft. Last year, she averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Off the court, the UConn guard is just as successful. She currently makes $1.4 million per year in NIL money, according to On3.
Whether or not Buckers gets her first national championship as a Huskies player, she certainly will look good trying to do so.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville
Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation
It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one