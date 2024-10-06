Simone Biles stunningly tiny beside leaning 6-foot-4 G-Eazy
Standing at just 4-foot-8, Simone Biles looks short next to most people.
During the 2024 Summer Games in Paris the tiny Biles was a larger-than-life figure that everyone wanted to watch and meet if they could. The “G.O.A.T.” took home three gold medals and came home an even bigger hero.
Naturally as a hero, she gets lots of people including athletes and celebrities who want to pose for pictures with her, like this epic photo with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Now, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is on the “Gold Over America Tour” showcasing American gymnastics across multiple U.S. cities. While on tour, the 27-year-old star has been having fun doing goat yoga, hilariously testing her grip strength, and snapping silly selfies with fellow gymnasts and companion Jordan Chiles.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one
On the latest stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, Biles met one of those celebrities in rapper G-Eazy. The photo they took was stunning not because of who they are, but because of the drastic height difference between the two.
RELATED: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star in Paris
G-Eazy is even leaning over to get in the picture. He does stand 6-foot-4 but this photo doesn’t even look real. It’s like “alien” Victor Wembanyama next to new teammate Chris Paul.
Biles is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, but Owens only stands 5-foot-11 himself.
The tour started September 16 and ends on November 3 in Detroit. G-Eazy won’t be the last photo Biles poses for during that time, but this one certainly will stand out.
