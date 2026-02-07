20-year-old reigning World Champion figure skater Alysa Liu is among the biggest Team USA athletes to watch during these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Liu is appearing in her second Olympic games and is the odds-on favorite to win a gold medal this year.

Alysa Liu of the United States competes. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Liu retired a month after her first Olympic appearance at the Beijing 2022 games, when she was just 16 years old. However, she returned to the sport two years later and has now gotten off to a great start to her current Olympic campaign.

Liu secured a second-place finish in the women's singles short program qualifier with her score of 74.90 on February 6, setting her up to compete for gold on February 17.

She's beauty and she's grace. She's Alysa Liu, of the United States. 🇺🇸✨@USFigureSkating is off to a strong start at the #WinterOlympics.



📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/6PCab4Hfaf — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 6, 2026

Liu will also be competing in the women's free skate team event finals on February 7 and 8, which means she'll be in action throughout the weekend.

Alysa Liu poses for a photo. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Alysa Liu Turns Heads With Response to 'Controversial' Question at Olympics

In the meantime, Liu is hanging around the Olympic village. She spoke with Overtime for an Instagram video where she was asked a "controversial question" about why her Instagram profile photo is a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal with just the marshmallows.

"Well, I think it's super aesthetic," Liu responded with a laugh. "And I think it captures me, kind of, my personality, my essence, a little bit. I love the Lucky Charm marshmallows. I picked all of them out."

Championship womens free skate silver medalist Alysa Liu poses. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

She then added, "Listen, sometimes I like a mix [of Lucky Charms cereal and marshmallows]. But for that case, specifically, I was like, 'I just need the marshmallows and some soy milk'.

Controversial indeed.

Alysa Liu of the United States. | James Lang-Imagn Images

