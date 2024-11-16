The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Amanda Serrano shows gruesome cut in selfie after Katie Taylor fight

Unified women's featherweight boxing champion Amanda Serrano showed off the gruesome cut suffered against Katie Taylor on the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson undercard.

Josh Sanchez

Amanda Serrano (red gloves) fights Katie Taylor (blue gloves).
Amanda Serrano (red gloves) fights Katie Taylor (blue gloves). / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Amanda Serrano faced off against Katie Taylor for the unified women's light-welterweight titles on Friday night's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card at AT&T Stadium.

The two women stole the show, but also had one of the most controversial results of the night.

Serrano was finding her groove early, but a nasty cut caused by a headbutt from Taylor changed the course of the fight. Eventually, Taylor retained her titles, but many on social media were calling the decision a "robbery."

Following the fight, Serra took to social media to share a selfie featuring the gnarly gash that she suffered, along with a message about the fight and her opponent.

"To my fans I’m going to always give it everything I have. I’m a ruthless warrior & Katie is my buddy, but damn her best attribute is her head. No punching power, but hard ass head," Serrano wrote on X with a laugh.

WARNING: Photo contains graphic image that some may find disturbing.


Amanda Serrano cut, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson
Amanda Serrano/Instagram

Ouch. That is going to leave a mark.

Taylor vs. Serrano was billed as the first half of the night's double-main event, and it outshined the final fight of the night.

In the main event, Jake Paul outpointed legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a glorified sparring session with very little action. Despite the underwhelming main event, respect is due to both men -- especially Tyson, who managed to last eight rounds at 58.

