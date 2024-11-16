Amanda Serrano shows gruesome cut in selfie after Katie Taylor fight
Amanda Serrano faced off against Katie Taylor for the unified women's light-welterweight titles on Friday night's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight card at AT&T Stadium.
The two women stole the show, but also had one of the most controversial results of the night.
Serrano was finding her groove early, but a nasty cut caused by a headbutt from Taylor changed the course of the fight. Eventually, Taylor retained her titles, but many on social media were calling the decision a "robbery."
MORE: Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam stuns in all-white, high slit elegant dress
Following the fight, Serra took to social media to share a selfie featuring the gnarly gash that she suffered, along with a message about the fight and her opponent.
"To my fans I’m going to always give it everything I have. I’m a ruthless warrior & Katie is my buddy, but damn her best attribute is her head. No punching power, but hard ass head," Serrano wrote on X with a laugh.
WARNING: Photo contains graphic image that some may find disturbing.
MORE: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup
Ouch. That is going to leave a mark.
Taylor vs. Serrano was billed as the first half of the night's double-main event, and it outshined the final fight of the night.
In the main event, Jake Paul outpointed legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a glorified sparring session with very little action. Despite the underwhelming main event, respect is due to both men -- especially Tyson, who managed to last eight rounds at 58.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look