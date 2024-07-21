Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Link Up for Basket, Dap During WNBA All-Star Win
The moment every fan was waiting for finally happened in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark struggled to find her shot all game but was dishing plenty of assists to her All-Star teammates and finished with 10 dimes, one shy of Sue Bird’s WNBA All-Star Game record.
One of those assists came in the fourth quarter as Clark set up fellow rookie standout Angel Reese for an easy lay-up. Clark drove toward the basket weaving past Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu and then passed to Reese in the paint, who scored the bucket and dapped up Clark shortly after. The crowd at Footprint Center went wild.
Here’s another angle of Clark’s assist:
Clark logged four points and two rebounds while Reese posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the second rookie in WNBA history to record a double-double in the All-Star Game. Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith first achieved the feat in 1999.
Team WNBA went on to beat Team USA, 117–109, in a thrilling matchup that saw Clark and Reese share the court as teammates for the first time in their careers.