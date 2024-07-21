SI

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Link Up for Basket, Dap During WNBA All-Star Win

Kristen Wong

Clark, left, dribbles alongside Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Clark, left, dribbles alongside Reese during the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The moment every fan was waiting for finally happened in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark struggled to find her shot all game but was dishing plenty of assists to her All-Star teammates and finished with 10 dimes, one shy of Sue Bird’s WNBA All-Star Game record. 

One of those assists came in the fourth quarter as Clark set up fellow rookie standout Angel Reese for an easy lay-up. Clark drove toward the basket weaving past Team USA guard Sabrina Ionescu and then passed to Reese in the paint, who scored the bucket and dapped up Clark shortly after. The crowd at Footprint Center went wild.

Here’s another angle of Clark’s assist:

Clark logged four points and two rebounds while Reese posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the second rookie in WNBA history to record a double-double in the All-Star Game. Hall of Famer Yolanda Griffith first achieved the feat in 1999.

Team WNBA went on to beat Team USA, 117–109, in a thrilling matchup that saw Clark and Reese share the court as teammates for the first time in their careers.

Published
Kristen Wong

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA