The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese shares hilarious video of Chicago Sky team talent show

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared a hilarious video of team bonding with players having a lip-sync battle as part of a team talent show.

Josh Sanchez

May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) is introduced before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
May 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) is introduced before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The WNBA Olympic break is coming to a close, and Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates are ready to get back on the court. But first, there are a few more days to have some fun and with some new players joining the mix after a trade, the time can be used to build team chemistry.

Chicago is doing just that.

Reese shared a video on social media that shows her teammates participating in a lip-sync battle as part of a team talent show.

WATCH: Angel Reese rocks Chanel bikini on hot pink 'Barbie mobile' in Turks & Caicos

The first group, made up of Kamilla Cardoso, Chennedy Carter, Izzy Harrison, and Lindsay Allen, "performed" TLC's "Creep," complete with Carter busting out a backflip.

But, the second group, which included Dana Evans and Michaela Onyenwere, really stole the show.

Nailed it.

We may just need the Chicago Sky to release the extended version.

MORE: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Lollapalooza

PHOTOS: Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies third day running: Chanel stunner this time

MORE: Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter vibe out as Chicago Sky return to practice

Reese has had a record-setting start to her rookie campaign, setting the WNBA all-time for most consecutive double-doubles and most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. She is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.

The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits 8th place in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA

Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles

Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model

GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome

$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News Feed Page