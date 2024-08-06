Angel Reese shares hilarious video of Chicago Sky team talent show
The WNBA Olympic break is coming to a close, and Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammates are ready to get back on the court. But first, there are a few more days to have some fun and with some new players joining the mix after a trade, the time can be used to build team chemistry.
Chicago is doing just that.
Reese shared a video on social media that shows her teammates participating in a lip-sync battle as part of a team talent show.
WATCH: Angel Reese rocks Chanel bikini on hot pink 'Barbie mobile' in Turks & Caicos
The first group, made up of Kamilla Cardoso, Chennedy Carter, Izzy Harrison, and Lindsay Allen, "performed" TLC's "Creep," complete with Carter busting out a backflip.
But, the second group, which included Dana Evans and Michaela Onyenwere, really stole the show.
Nailed it.
We may just need the Chicago Sky to release the extended version.
MORE: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Lollapalooza
PHOTOS: Angel Reese flaunts bikini selfies third day running: Chanel stunner this time
MORE: Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter vibe out as Chicago Sky return to practice
Reese has had a record-setting start to her rookie campaign, setting the WNBA all-time for most consecutive double-doubles and most consecutive double-doubles in a single season. She is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds per game.
The Chicago Sky return from the Olympic break on Thursday, August 15, against the Phoenix Mercury at home. Chicago currently sits 8th place in the WNBA standings with a record of 10-14.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Squeaky sweet: Femke Bol’s Mickey Mouse voices goes viral after destroying Team USA
Sizzlin’ Simone: Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?