Angel Reese's controversial night countered with sweet grandma kiss at first Sky game

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky lost on Wednesday night to the Washington Mystics in D.C. and while she wasn’t feeling the cameras for once, that all didn’t matter because she had a winning night with grandma there.
Reese, who is usually all about her crazy fits like her high-end Barbie look, avoided the cameras before the game behind her teammate.
Reese has had a controversial few days after strangely doing a TikTok dance after a blowout loss before that.
After an All-Star Weekend where she was seen crushing a duo dance with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, Reese, 23, showed off an intense recovery process to rid herself of a weekend of partying.
She was at her best, however, despite the loss on Wednesday with 22 points and 13 rebounds in front of her grandma, who attended her first WNBA game. They shared a heartwarming moment with a kiss, and Reese wrote, “my whole entire heart 🥹💕 The first WNBA game my grandma has ever seen me play 🥹“
That’s what matters. Not the controversies, like her post on X after the game despite the blowout loss.
Reese is going to be Reese whether you like it or not — she will do her. Wednesday was about family and that’s what should matter.
