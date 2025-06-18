Long-pigtailed Angel Reese flexes high-end pink fit with bold Barbie claim
Angel Reese is maintaining her pretty girl energy on and off the court. During Tuesday night’s Chicago Sky game against the Washington Mystics, the Sky’s forward arrived to Wintrust Arena channeling her own brand of basketball Barbie.
RELATED: Angel Reese's head-to-toe Prada fit has the most unique twist
Ahead of the game, Reese was photographed dressed in a pink Dior sweater and carrying a matching handbag. The look was complete with matching pink heels and a beige miniskirt. Her hair was styled up in long, braided pigtails.
Reese wore her hair in a similar fashion on Sunday, June 16, during the Sky’s game against the Connecticut Sun. It was during this game that Sun guard Bria Hartley pulled Reese’s hair, almost leading to an on-court altercation. Hartley has since maintained that this was an accident. Nevertheless, the Sky were the victors in this game, beating the Sun 78-66.
Unfortunately, the Sky’s luck did not carry into Tuesday nights game, as the Mystics won 78-72.
Still, Reese is having a great second WNBA season, averaging 11 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese's modest $1.275 million Chicago house
The Sky will face the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. EST. The game will broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+.
