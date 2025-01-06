LiAngelo Ball's viral song 'Tweaker' continues to get hyped by pro athletes
LiAngelo Ball continues to say he is waiting on another opportunity to play professional basketball in the NBA G-League or overseas, but until then, he is attempting to get his rap career off the ground.
Over the weekend, the middle Ball brother went viral with the release of his new song "Tweaker."
Since it's release, the single has been getting major attention around the sports world, with brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball playing it in their locker rooms.
MORE: Lonzo Ball's girlfriend Ally Rossel roasts Bulls star on birthday date
The Detroit Lions even turned up to the song after clinching the NFC North title.
The song continues to be a top trend in Music on YouTube.
MORE: Cavaliers Give Shout Out to LiAngelo Ball New Rap Song
MORE: Lonzo Ball's gf Ally Rossel rocks white bikini on bday beach getaway
LiAngelo Ball briefly played for the Charlotte Hornets' NBA G-League affiliate after making stops at multiple overseas teams and playing his father's JBL when he was pulled from UCLA because of a highly-publicized shoplifting incident.
Gelo may not have caught on the league, but his presence is still being felt with his music.
We'll have to see if the viral success is a flash in the pan or if he continues to release music that gets motion on social media.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
America’s gals: Cowboys cheerleaders Sophy Laufer, Kylie Dickson sizzle in rare unis
Mat master: Livvy Dunne crushes beam for LSU gymnastics opener with bf watching
Quiet on set: Molly Qerim’s purple blouse outshines Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’
One Pride: Lions’ Dan Campbell gets pizza delivered with perfect Vikings message