Angel Reese's glam facecard slays Knicks game courtside in designer fit
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese continues to be one of the biggest and most visible young rising stars in the WNBA. The basketball star, fashionista, and endorsement's dream is always doing things the right way.
Since ending her first year in the W, Reese has been making appearances all around the sports and fashion world.
After a brief NFL tour that included stops to watch the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, her hometown Baltimore Ravens in Maryland, and a return to Chicago to take in some Bears action, Reese turned heads at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
MORE: Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson
This week, Reese kicked off December on a high note by sitting courtside at the World's Most Famous Arena to watch the New York Knicks host the Orlando Magic.
Naturally, Angel's Madison Square Garden fit was made for New York City with its luxury flair.
Angel pulled up to MSG in a long white Prada shirt, black tights, and a red Chanel bag.
The streak of home teams winning with Angel in attendance extended on Tuesday with the Knicks cruising to a 121-106 victory, led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 23 points and 15 rebounds.
If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about double-doubles and an appreiate the effort, it's Angel Reese.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
