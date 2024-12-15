Angel Reese’s emotional reaction to Travis Hunter winning the Heisman
Travis Hunter’s emotional reaction to winning the Heisman Trophy Award on Saturday night and his passionate speech definitely brought tears to a lot of people, including WNBA star Angel Reese.
Hunter is the first-two way player way player since Michigan’s Charles Woodson to win in 1997, and first Colorado Buffaloes player since Rashaan Salaam in 1994. Hunter broke into tears after winning and his emotional speech that included talking about his dad missing the event was so beautiful.
The Chicago Sky All-Star Reese took to X (Formerly Twitter) to say she was “crying,” too.
RELATED: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee’s jaw-dropping Heisman win fit, epic post
Reese then posted an inspirational message after listening to Hunter speak.
Hunter certainly bet on himself. He predicted he would win the Heisman and put it out into the universe.
RELATED: 3 surprising facts about Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee besides LIl Wayne
It’s a beautiful story for Hunter from high school in Georgia, to choosing Jackson State to play for coach Deion Sanders, to following him to Colorado, to now etched in college football history forever and no doubt a top 5 NFL draft pick.
Reese has her own success story as a national champion at LSU to the WNBA Rookie of the Year runner-up and double-double queen. She must have also liked Hunter’s dapper look on Saturday as she’s quite a fit queen herself.
Hunter being an inspiration to Reese and her emotional reaction to his Heisman win is truly touching. Thanks for sharing, Angel.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit