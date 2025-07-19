Caitlin Clark wins at All-Star Game with fit entrance despite Fever star not playing
This was supposed to be her night as an All-Star in front of the home fans in Indianapolis with Team Clark representing her. Unfortunately, Caitlin Clark is injured and can’t play in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, but she at least put on a winning performance beforehand with her tunnel fit.
The 23-year-old two-time Indiana Fever All-Star hurt her groin right before the break and posted a sad reaction to the disappointing news.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark disses Connor McCaffery when he goes in for kiss at WNBA All-Star night
Since arriving to Indy, though, Clark has been the life of the party. She was seen having fun at Thursday night’s official party where her teammate took her drink away for the cameras, and then on Friday night was seen sneaking bestie teammate Lexie Hull a drink during the 3-point contest.
Although she couldn’t play, Clark at least got to put on the uniform for Team Clark and posed with her fellow All-Stars.
RELATED: Hating on Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is ruining WNBA for the rest of us
While she rocked her jersey, it was all about Clark’s pregame look with the blazer and shorts that caught everyone’s attention on her way into Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It’s sad she won’t be able to lace up some elite sneakers like her new Kobe PE “Cookie Monster” editions she dropped before the break, but she’ll be back soon for the Fever as they hope to make a playoff run.
Until then, she can enjoy her All-Star break as a fan.
