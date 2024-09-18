Anthony Edwards named one of 50 most influential figures in sports
Anthony Edwards just turned 23 years old and he became an absolute superstar this summer after leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals in 20 years and Team U.S.A. to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Our friends over at SI.com compiled a list of the 50 most influential figures and sports, and Edwards is on the list. He is one of only three current NBA players mentioned.
"Any list of candidates to be the next face of the NBA has to include the Timberwolves guard, a top-tier talent with crossover appeal," the list explains. "On the court Edwards, 23, has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan as a tenacious, uber-athletic two-way player with a polished midrange jumper and a flair for aerial acrobatics."
"Last season, Ant claimed his second All-Star nod, made his first All-NBA team and led Minnesota to the conference finals for the first time in two decades. Off the court, he has acted in a major movie (the Adam Sandler hoops drama Hustle) and released his own signature shoe," they continued. "He doesn’t lack confidence, either. In July, when asked about fitting in on a star-studded Olympic roster, Edwards declared, “They got to fit in and play around me.”
Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season on 46.1/35.7/83.6 shooting splits. In only his fourth season in the NBA, he has already established himself amongst the best players in the league. In the postseason, he improved his play to 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest on 48.1/40/81.4 shooting splits.
Between his hilarious off-court personality and jaw-dropping highlight dunks, Edwards' place among the most influential players in the league comes with good reason.