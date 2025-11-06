Dodgers star Mookie Betts slyly disses Victor Wembanyama in big Lakers win
The Los Angeles Dodgers are enjoying the week celebrating their World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays for back-to-back championships. Some of the stars showed up for the Los Angeles Lakers game vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night where Mookie Betts was seen trolling Victor Wembanyama.
The 33-year-old Betts now has four World Series rings (Boston Red Sox in 2018, Dodgers in 2020, 2024, 2025) and has been having fun with this latest one, even hosting a victory party at his house with his wife Brianna Betts where Clayton Kershaw’s dance moves were the highlight.
RELATED: Lakers star Luka Doncic greets Dodgers champs with one shockingly as tall as him
Betts, who made the Game 7 winning double-play, and his teammates Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, Will Smith, and Evan Phillips were honored at the game to a roaring crowd while holding up the World Series trophy.
RELATED: Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, Briana Betts are World Series WAGs stunners
They also enjoyed a heck of a game where the Lakers pulled out a crazy 118-116 victory after Spurs 7-foot-5 star Wembanyama fouled out in the fourth quarter. The cameras caught Betts trolling Wembanyama after his sixth foul.
While it’s six strikes and your out in the NBA, Betts was into the game like your average Lakers fan.
It was a night to remember for the Dodgers players and the Lakers.
