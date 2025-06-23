Tiny Kevin Hart is barely at 7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama's waistline in photo
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is not a tall man. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is. When the two got together over the weekend it made for an epic photo that Hart shared.
Hart’s height is also a mystery — he’s been listed from 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4. He’s said he’s 5-foot-5 with sneakers on. 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink posed with him and said on her podcast “Straight to Cam” he’s much shorter than he leads on.
There was also the time he took photos with 7-foot-1, 300+-pound Shaquille O’Neal in what turned into hilarious and yet again viral photos.
RELATED: Victor Wembanyama shaves head in dramatic change visiting Shaolin Temple in China
While at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Hart had 7-foot-3 Wembanyama — who just returned from time with the Shaolin monks in China learning Kung Fu — on his show Cold as Balls show where Hart interviews sports stars and personalities while in an ice bath.
When they were out of the tub, this photo of Hart standing next to Wembanyama surfaced, and it’s amazing.
LOOK: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers after Sparks-Wings game
Another was posted from the back.
Don’t worry, Kevin, Wembanyama makes almost anyone look tiny, even teammate Chris Paul.
Still, it’s an incredible shot. At least Hart can say his calves look bigger than Wemby’s.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate