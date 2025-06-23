The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tiny Kevin Hart is barely at 7-foot-3 NBA star Victor Wembanyama's waistline in photo

The actor and comedian looks like he’s half the size of the San Antonio Spurs superstar.

Matt Ryan

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a three point shot call by referee Scott Twardoski (52) against the Utah Jazz/
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a three point shot call by referee Scott Twardoski (52) against the Utah Jazz/ / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is not a tall man. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is. When the two got together over the weekend it made for an epic photo that Hart shared.

Hart’s height is also a mystery — he’s been listed from 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4. He’s said he’s 5-foot-5 with sneakers on. 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink posed with him and said on her podcast “Straight to Cam” he’s much shorter than he leads on.

Kevin Hart speaks to WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, and Aaliyah Edwards
Kevin Hart speaks to WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, and Aaliyah Edwards / WNBA / Instagram

There was also the time he took photos with 7-foot-1, 300+-pound Shaquille O’Neal in what turned into hilarious and yet again viral photos.

RELATED: Victor Wembanyama shaves head in dramatic change visiting Shaolin Temple in China

While at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Hart had 7-foot-3 Wembanyama — who just returned from time with the Shaolin monks in China learning Kung Fu — on his show Cold as Balls show where Hart interviews sports stars and personalities while in an ice bath.

When they were out of the tub, this photo of Hart standing next to Wembanyama surfaced, and it’s amazing.

LOOK: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers after Sparks-Wings game

Another was posted from the back.

Don’t worry, Kevin, Wembanyama makes almost anyone look tiny, even teammate Chris Paul.

Still, it’s an incredible shot. At least Hart can say his calves look bigger than Wemby’s.

