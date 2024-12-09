The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ASAP Ferg recalls Jaylen Brown 'dissing' him before collab

The two dropped a song, 'Just Do It,' this past summer, and evidently, it was born as the two were playing a game of the dozens.

June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; ASAP Ferg performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; ASAP Ferg performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ / North Jersey Media Group-USA TODAY NETWORK
Ferg, the rapper formally known as ASAP Ferg, is reinventing himself with his new album, “Darold,” and a particular collaboration with a young NBA hotshot helped ignite a spark within him.

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Ahead of “Darold,” Ferg collaborated with Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown on a song called “Just Do It,” which dropped back in August. In an interview with Boardroom Talks, which dropped Monday, Dec. 9, Ferg shared the story of how his and Brown’s collaboration went down. 

Evidently, “Just Do It” was born after the two were playing a game of the dozens. 

“We were at his spot and we were having dinner,” Ferg said. “He kept trying to battle…we just started cyphering at the dinner table. He tried to diss me and then I dissed him back. I’m like ‘we can go to the studio now.’...He booked a studio and then we went that same night…two hours later and recorded that night. We did two studio sessions because he’s a perfectionist.” 

Though the two don’t have a collaboration on “Darold,” it’s clear that recording this collab in between album sessions helped Ferg hone in on his craft. Elsewhere in the interview, Ferg explained his new “Darold” alter ego.


“Well we know ASAP Ferg, we know Ferg, we know Trap Lord, we know Hood Pope, we know the Silk Messiah, we know Fergenstein, but we don’t know Darold,” Ferg said. “I wanted to introduce the world to Darold, the man behind the different versions of myself you love…This is the first album for the new me.”

Apr 16, 2017; Indio, CA, USA; ASAP Ferg makes a guest appearance in DJ Khaled's set during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club. / Zoe Meyers-Imagn Images

