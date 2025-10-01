Ava Hunt won’t be at Chiefs games as emotional note from mom Tavia explains why
Ava Hunt has been noticeably absent from SMU Mustangs football games this season as a cheerleader. Now, we know why.
The 20-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress along with sister Gracie Hunt, 26, and brother Knobel, 22, has been at NFL games this season including Brazil where she went makeup-free with Gracie on the trip, and stunned in Sunday’s big win over the Baltimore Ravens in red.
RELATED: Chiefs heiresses Gracie, Ava Hunt have red summer-fit battle
Last season for college football during SMU’s run to the playoffs, Ava was always posting game-day messages in her cheerleader uniform.
Now, she’ll not only be missing from SMU games, but Chiefs games as mom Tavia Hunt — who is the wife if team owner Clark Hunt — had an emotional post explaining why her daughter isn’t in college and now leaving:
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stuns in minishorts Chiefs fit vs. Eagles beside boyfriend Derek Green
Tavia wrote:
“Saying goodbye to my baby and my bestie. After watching Knobel step into his new life in NYC this summer, another piece of my heart is now heading out with Ava as she begins discipleship training in Hawaii, followed by world missions with YWAM in her gap year.
My heart is full of pride and joy for her—yet this transition stretches me. Letting go is never easy, but it is the very act of motherhood: raising the ones you love, admire, and even lean on, only to release them into the world to follow His call.
Though they are far away, I find myself even closer to the Father’s heart—on my knees, praying for their protection, wisdom, and that He will continue to draw them to Himself. And no matter where God leads them, our door is always open for them to find their way home.
Raising children has been my greatest gift and blessing. Watching them grow into not only remarkable young adults but also my dearest friends is a joy that breaks and heals my heart all at once. And now, releasing them to God’s greater purpose is the holy privilege of a mother’s love.
“‘Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.’” — Psalm 25:4–5
So proud of you, Aves. Go where He leads. God be with you. ❤️🙏🏻”
Ava responded, “Going to miss her the most @taviahunt 🤍.”
Ava certainly will be missed on both Saturdays and Sundays for the time being, but congrats to her on her new big life adventure.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing