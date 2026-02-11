Ben Roethlisberger Destroyed by Former Steelers Teammate: ‘He’s Not a Good Person’

Ben Roethlisberger played all 18 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning two Super Bowls for the franchise. Yet, one of his former star teammates in Pittsburgh just destroyed him as a teammate and a person.

Big Ben, as he was known, was a six-time Pro Bowl quarterback and won the Lombardi Trophy in 2006 and 2008, and narrowly lost in 2011 for a third.

Feb 5, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Jerome Bettis on the field after Super Bowl XL at Ford Field. Pittsburgh won 21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Roethlisberger was the 11th pick in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami University in Ohio and retired in 2022. He tossed Steelers records with 64,088 yards, 418 touchdown passes to 2011 interceptions. He’ll be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027.

Now 43 years old, Roethlisberger spends time with his three children and wife Ashley, even surprising them in a recent viral video in his full Steelers uniform to play catch in the backyard as seen below.

Jul 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger waves to the crowd before throwing a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He hosts a podcast called, “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger”, and is a youth coach for the Quaker Valley Fighting Quakers.

He’ll certainly have something to talk about after his former Steelers teammate and linebacker Joey Porter absolutely crushed him on Cam Heyward’s podcast, "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward", saying the former QB has no business talking about Steelers football and ripped him apart.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker (55) Joey Porter and Ben Roethlisberger were teammates from 2004 to 2006. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Here’s Porter going off:

”Seven definitely broke the brotherhood. The s*** that seven do that did that we don't talk about is crazy. Like, out of anybody should talk, he should never grab a microphone and really talk Steeler business. Because if we talking Steeler business, his a** is foul of all foul. Like the s*** that he's did is foul of all foul. He's not a good teammate. Won the Super Bowl with him, but the person, he's just not a good teammate. Like, he knows that, anybody in the Steeler building knows that, but we protected him. Because I've only won one Super Bowl, and that was my quarterback. So do I love my quarterback ? Yeah, but is he a good person? No.”

Here’s the clip on the podcast:

OMG: Joey Porter absolutely DESTROYS Big Ben on Cam Heyward’s podcast. Says he wasn’t a good teammate. He’s not a good person. And has no right to talk about the Steelers business on his podcast. Holy crap. Watch. pic.twitter.com/nMZQ92hlgi — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 11, 2026

Wow. That is damning right there.

Porter Sr. (His son Joey Porter Jr. plays cornerback for the Steelers) and Roethlisberger were teammates from 2004 to 2006.

In 2010, the QB was suspended six games by the team after a rape accusation against him by a college student, but no charges were filed.

This is not a good look for the legendary Steelers QB.

Ben Roethlisberger | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

