Mike Tomlin steps out in full Georgia gear for daughter after Steelers departure

Head coach Mike Tomlin made the stunning announcement he was stepping down from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, January 13. He made his first public appearance since to watch his daughter Harley Tomlin’s Georgia Gymnastics meet.

After losing his seventh consecutive playoff game in ugly fashion, 30-6, to the Houston Texans, Tomlin called it quits after 19 seasons — none with a losing record.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game, which would be his last in Pittsburgh. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

RELATED: Mike Tomlin's wife Kiya breaks silence on Steelers coach's shocking departure

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin’s statement read. “The organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.“

“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Tomlin in Georgia

On Friday, he appeared in Athens, Georgia, to watch his daughter Harley and the Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 2 LSU Tigers.

RELATED: Mike Tomlin’s Georgia gymnast daughter Harley in spotlight after Steelers stunner

Life after coaching: Mike Tomlin at his daughter’s gymnastics meet tonight. She plays for Georgia. He looks happy. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/FUZwMKwya6 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 17, 2026

Tomlin, who is a dad to two sons also with wife Kiya Tomlin, has said that he’s a girl dad first.

Even my boys know that Harley is my favorite. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/xi8rjEPAg9 — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) January 30, 2020

Harley didn’t disappoint dad either, scoring a 9.825 on the balance beam, which is a career high for the four-star sophomore out of Pittsburgh.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama—