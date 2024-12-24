The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Beyoncé fan Lamar Jackson has funny response for her Ravens halftime show

While the game changing Netflix broadcast boasts an eventful game, the event is just as much a treat for the Beyhive.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whether you’re a Houston Texans fan or a Baltimore Ravens fan, we can agree that the real winners this Christmas Day will be Beyoncé fans. And no matter how the game transpires, some team members will be happy to watch Queen Bey deliver a game-changing performance.

Beyoncé 2024
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RELATED: Dream Beyoncé setlist for NFL Christmas Gameday Ravens vs Texans halftime show

Today, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed during a press conference that he plans to find a way to watch the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker perform during the halftime show at the Texans VS. Ravens game.

"I'm going to go out there and watch," Jackson said. "[It will be my] first time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it's at our game — that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry [Ravens coach John] Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."

When asked about his favorite Beyoncé song, Jackson simply replied "To The Left," referring to Bey’s 2006 hit single “Irreplaceable.” 

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackson said that even if the Ravens aren’t maintaining a lead during the NFL Christmas Gameday live game — which is set to stream on Netflix this Wednesday, Dec. 25 — he still thinks seeing Bey live will be worth it.

“I'm not even thinking about the lead," Jackson said. "I was just thinking about just seeing Beyoncé for the first time."

RELATED:Sunisa Lee and Beyoncé fangirl over each other at Glamour's Women of the Year awards

The hotly anticipated game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Lamar Jackson 2024
Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game

…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game

Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game

Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous

‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/News