Beyoncé fan Lamar Jackson has funny response for her Ravens halftime show
Whether you’re a Houston Texans fan or a Baltimore Ravens fan, we can agree that the real winners this Christmas Day will be Beyoncé fans. And no matter how the game transpires, some team members will be happy to watch Queen Bey deliver a game-changing performance.
Today, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed during a press conference that he plans to find a way to watch the “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker perform during the halftime show at the Texans VS. Ravens game.
"I'm going to go out there and watch," Jackson said. "[It will be my] first time seeing Beyoncé perform, and it's at our game — that's dope. I'm going to go out and watch. Sorry [Ravens coach John] Harbaugh, sorry. Sorry fellas."
When asked about his favorite Beyoncé song, Jackson simply replied "To The Left," referring to Bey’s 2006 hit single “Irreplaceable.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Jackson said that even if the Ravens aren’t maintaining a lead during the NFL Christmas Gameday live game — which is set to stream on Netflix this Wednesday, Dec. 25 — he still thinks seeing Bey live will be worth it.
“I'm not even thinking about the lead," Jackson said. "I was just thinking about just seeing Beyoncé for the first time."
The hotly anticipated game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
