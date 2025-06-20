Bill Belichick drenched in sweat with gf Jordon Hudson trying to make flight
Bill Belichick pulled a "Home Alone" in an attempt to make his flight from Charlotte, North Carolina to Las Vegas earlier this week — running through the airport and making it to the gate just in time, covered in sweat.
Per photos obtained by TMZ and published on Friday, June 20, Belichick, 73, was drenched in perspiration as he arrived at his gate with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, in tow. The six-time Super Bowl head coach was wearing jeans and a light gray hoodie, which was soaked through in the back. Hudson, for her part, wore a long, black summery dress.
While Belichick has been under tremendous pressure in his career — both as the longtime coach for the New England Patriots and as the current head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels — it seems like nothing makes one break out in a sweat quite like the fear of missing their flight (and having to sprint through the airport to catch it).
While Hudson appeared to keep her cool through the stress, interestingly enough, the pair — whose nearly 30-year age gap is a frequent topic of discussion among fans — have a history of headline-making flights together, as the two met mid-air in 2021.
It was on February 11, 2021, that the two crossed paths while on a flight from Massachusetts to Florida, bonding over a textbook about logic Hudson, a college student at the time, was studying at school.
Earlier this year, Hudson shared a photo of the book on her Instagram Story, noting Belichick's inscription at the time.
"Jordon, thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels! Bill Belichick," he wrote at the time, adding every one of his Super Bowl titles. "SB 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53 Champions." The two began dating later that year.
