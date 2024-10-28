Bill Belichick’s Massachusetts home is surprisingly small
Bill Belichick is staying busy during retirement from coaching.
The former New England Patriots legendary head coach makes appearances on the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as weekly stops on The Pat McAfee Show, among others.
The 72-year-old Belichick is also spending a lot of time with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, where the two got into the fall spirit at an epic six-acre corn maze, and he even posed for her cheerleading team.
The six-time Super Bowl winning coach with the Patriots made over $200 million in his coaching career. He can afford to retire and live a life of luxury. His Massachusetts home, however, is quite surprising for what he was making.
Belichick purchased the Hingham, Massachusetts home in 2006 for $1.4 million and is now valued at about $2.2 million. It’s “only” 3500 square feet with three bedrooms and four bathrooms, but in an exclusive and private community. Here’s a view of it.
The coach didn’t need a big home because he was probably sleeping in the office every night with his legendary work ethic.
Belichick does also own a number of homes on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. He’s been buying property there since 1979 with an estimated total value of $10 million, including a $4.8 million home in downtown he purchased this year.
Despite all these other properties, as big as Belichick was as a coach, his primary residence while in New England as coach is shockingly small.
