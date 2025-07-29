Bills QB Josh Allen has unreal gesture seeing little girl crying at training camp
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters his eighth season in the NFL with all the momentum in the world. While he's one of the highest-paid superstars in the league, Allen remains grounded throughout all his success.
After winning the Most Valuable Player award, he married Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. The 29-year-old credits tying the knot with Steinfeld as his best accomplishment.
"She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff,” Allen told reporters last month. “That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”
Allen's goal this season is the same as last season -- to finally reach the Super Bowl and bring Buffalo the first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Throughout all the ups and downs of the team's storied history, Bills Mafia remains one of the most dedicated fan bases in the league.
At every trainig camp practice that's open to the public, Allen is swarmed by fans begging for an autograph before and after practice. While he can't get to everyone, Allen always prioritizes the young fans.
Josh Allen Earned Praise For Making a Young Fan's Day at Training Camp
While exiting practice on Tuesday, July 29, the Bills star signed memoribilia for a large large crowd of fans. After waving goodbye, however, he noticed one young girl crying her eyes out over not getting to meet Allen.
Allen turned around to give the little girl a sweet hug and sign her Bills flag. He then continued to sign autographs for other fans nearby. A video of the interaction went viral on social media.
One man commented, "Dude, that kind of tears me up. Not gonna lie." Another person posted, "Dang. If I see more posts like this about Josh Allen, I’m going to have to become a Bills fan. Dude seems awesome!"
