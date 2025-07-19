Josh Allen's sister sends heartfelt message to Bills legend Jim Kelly
Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly is keeping fans closely updated on his grandson's heartbreaking health scare.
After Kelly's eldest daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, gave birth to her first child with husband, Parker Bean, last week, he underwent emergency surgery following "unexpected medical complications."
The 65-year-old wrote, "Erin and Parker have asked that we do not share his most beautiful name yet with the public, because they still want to announce him to the world 😭 and especially to those of you who have been praying fervently for our miracle Bean."
RELATED: Bills legend Jim Kelly gives encouraging update on newborn grandson after surgery
Kelly shared an update on July 18. He wrote on Instagram, "While we are so grateful that his procedure went well, the road ahead is still long and filled with many intricate, delicate steps in his healing journey."
Bills Mafia filled the comments sections with messages of hope as "Little Bean" remains on a ventilator in critical care. Nicala Madden, Bills quarterback Josh Allen's sister, Nicala Madden, also sent her prayers.
RELATED: Josh Allen's sister shows off 'blinged out' Bills hoodie before Chiefs game
Madden, who gave birth to her second son on Sept. 3, 2024, wrote, "Praise Jesus 🙏continuing to pray for sweet baby bean and your beautiful family. ❤️."
Bills Mafia Is Keeping Jim Kelly's Family In Their Thoughts
Kelly's family has battled through heartbreak before as the former quarterback's son, Hunter, died at age 8 after being diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy on August 5, 2005.
Bills Mafia, famously one of the most dedicated fan bases in the entire NFL, is thinking of Kelly's grandson. Bills backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky's wife, Hillary Trubisky, commented, "♥️♥️🙏🙏."
Former Bills wide receiver and fellow Hall of Famer Andre Reed wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️GOD is GOOD ALL THE TIME AND ALL THE TIME GOD IS GOOD........ Continued Prayers for little Bean,Erin,Parker and the whole Kelly Family❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."
