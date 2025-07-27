Josh Allen creates 'chaos' with rare post hyping sister's Bills-inspired baby biz
Following an exciting offseason, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is back to work in Rochester for training camp at St. John Fisher University.
After Allen tied the knot with actress Hailee Steinfeld in May, the couple flew off on their honeymoon in early June. While Allen didn't share the exact location of their tropical getaway, he shared an album of photos from their trip on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Wifey ❤️."
Despite having 1.7 million following on Instagram, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player isn't a big social media guy. Therefore, his rare post supporting his sister Nicala Madden's Bills-inspired baby clothing line immediately turned heads.
Madden, who has two boys with husband Brayden Madden, started a baby clothing company called Little Dreamers Co. with her close friend, Tory Davis.
While they launched the business a year ago, Allen's message hyping their "17 Sideline Snuggles" line, pajamas inspired by the Bills superstar, caused "chaos" in the best possible way.
Madden and Davis posted a new video interview on Sunday, July 27 explaining how Allen helped change their business overnight.
Because Allen only posts about football, sponsorship deals, and most recently, his marriage, "If you get on his Instagram Story… it better be pretty damn important," Schwartz points out. "Josh is kinda private in a way. So to get on there, you gotta to feel kinda special."
Allen's older sister and Davis both nodded in agreement. "It's been chaos," Davis said, "but we're appreciative and grateful... it's a good chaos! We love the chaos."
The two women gushed over Bills Mafia's response on July 25. They wrote in a shared post, "Presale blew up. Orders came flying in. Us? Two mamas crying happy tears 🥹 We are so thankful for this wild support and we love our Bills Mafia fam. ❤️💙 We’ve got more exciting stuff coming soon 👀."
LaVonne Allen, the siblings' mom commented, "So exciting and what an amazing brother son and Qb❤️💙. I guess I will come out of retirement and help package lol. CFO CHECKING IN😂😂😂❤️💙. Go Bills."
