New photo shows off Hailee Steinfeld's VIP status at concert without Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are still basking in the glow from their gorgeous wedding in Santa Barbara last month.
Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress tied the knot at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by friends, teammates, and family. Steinfeld looked stunning in a mermaid style gown custom designed by Tamara Ralph as she and Allen exchanged vows in the outdoor garden.
While photos of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David attending their wedding went viral, Steinfeld revealed in her newsletter, Beau Society, that award-winning author Amanda Gorman read an original poem during the reception.
A few weeks after their big day, Allen shared several snapshots from their honeymoon. He sweetly captioned the post on Instagram, "Wifey ❤️."
The league MVP and Steinfeld have some down time before Allen reports to training camp on July 23. While back in Los Angeles, where Steinfeld owns an $8 million home in Encino, she supported her "Sinners" co-star, Lola Kirke, by attending her concert at The Troubadour in West Hollywood.
Kirke posted a photo of Steinfeld stocking up on her "Trailblazer" album merch and rocking a "VIP" pass.
It's unclear if Allen joined Steinfeld at the show, as he didn't appear in Kirke's photos. However, fans will keep a lookout for new pics of the newlyweds popping up in Beau Society.
