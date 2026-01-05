Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off baby bump in winter fit praising Broncos QB’s No. 1 seed
Bo Nix has the Denver Broncos not only back in the playoffs in his second NFL season, but as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC following Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. A proud wife, Izzy Nix, showed him love after the game.
With a 14-3 record (and the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots) all roads to the Super Bowl in the AFC must go through Denver.
Bo and the Broncos will enjoy the bye week while all the other teams battle it out in the Wild Card Round. He can spend some more time now with his pregnant wife Izzy, who made an epic announcement earlier this season.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy crushes wedding fit missing QB husband before Broncos game
Izzy has also been a fit hit all season on Broncos game days like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.
After Sunday’s 19-3 win, Izzy posted a picture in her winter fit holding her baby bump and praising her QB man: “#1 SEED !!! So proud 🧡.”
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off Auburn cheerleader fit for big Alabama game
She was also excited she gets to see her fellow Broncos WAGs at another home game this season.
And she had a message for Broncos fans: “ Be right back, broncos country !”
Well, they’ll be back after a week off.
Bo and Izzy met in college
The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.
They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.
Now, she’s his No. 1 cheerleader in Denver.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.