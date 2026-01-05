Bo Nix’s wife Izzy shows off baby bump in winter fit praising Broncos QB’s No. 1 seed

Bo Nix has the Denver Broncos not only back in the playoffs in his second NFL season, but as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC following Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. A proud wife, Izzy Nix, showed him love after the game.

With a 14-3 record (and the tiebreaker over the New England Patriots) all roads to the Super Bowl in the AFC must go through Denver.

Bo and the Broncos will enjoy the bye week while all the other teams battle it out in the Wild Card Round. He can spend some more time now with his pregnant wife Izzy, who made an epic announcement earlier this season.

Izzy has also been a fit hit all season on Broncos game days like her perfect cowgirl look, and talking smack in her custom “10” look.

Bo and Izzy earlier after a game this season. | Izzy Nix/Instagram

After Sunday’s 19-3 win, Izzy posted a picture in her winter fit holding her baby bump and praising her QB man: “#1 SEED !!! So proud 🧡.”

Izzy Nix/Instagram

She was also excited she gets to see her fellow Broncos WAGs at another home game this season.

Izzy Nix/Instagram

And she had a message for Broncos fans: “ Be right back, broncos country !”

Izzy Nix/Instagram

Well, they’ll be back after a week off.

Bo and Izzy met in college

The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs his fianc , cheerleader Izzy Smoke, before taking on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.

Now, she’s his No. 1 cheerleader in Denver.

Izzy Nix/Instagram

