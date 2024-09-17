Boban Marjanovic shockingly jacked without shirt on
Boban Marjanovic is leaving the NBA after nine seasons and signing with the EuroLeague team Fenerbahce. The center has played for six teams over his professional career, including the last two with the Houston Rockets.
Standing at an enormous 7 feet, 4 inches, Marjanovic has been a fan favorite in the NBA for his larger-than-life personality. He’s also known for his roles in movies. As an actor he’s appeared in the following films: “John Wick: Chapter 3 - “ (2019), “Hustle” (2022) and “Self Reliance” (2023). He’s also in a hilarious Pepperidge Farm Goldfish commercial where his hand is way too big for the bag and he spills the crackers all over.
RELATED: Who is Daniella Karagach? Meet Dwight Howard's 'Dancing With The Stars' 33 partner
When you look at Marjanovic, you think he’s just a tall and skinny dude. He’s clearly been working out this summer.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson has birthday surprise for Las Vegas Aces teammate Jackie Young
That’s seriously crazy. Scroll to see more photos. Marjanovic, a Serbian national, is listed at 290 pounds, but might have to change that with his new team with all that muscle. The 36 year old clearly has something left in the tank.
Last season for the Rockets, Marjanovic averaged 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds.
With a physique like that, maybe “The Bobinator” as he’s known, will get some Terminator-like roles. Arnold Schwarzenegger would be proud.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Naturale: Livvy Dunne goes makeup-free again, posts epic selfie catching some sun
Plus one: Caitlin Clark excitedly reacts to boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s new gig
Plus another: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens gets best dressed approval
Storming in: Gabby Williams wows in midriff, boots WNBA pregame fit masterpiece
Ouch!: Irene Aldana shows aftermath of worst UFC cut ever, puts on makeup