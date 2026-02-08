Breezy Johnson’s Heartfelt Note After Historic Win, Lindsey Vonn Crash

Breezy Johnson made a sad day for Team USA into also a proud one when she won a gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics downhill event following her teammate Lindsey Vonn’s heartbreaking crash. She addressed both in a heartfelt post hours later.

The 30-year-old Johnson from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, became the only female American with Vonn (2010) to win the event with this run. It was also the USA’s first gold of the Milano Cortina Games.

Breezy Johnson secures Team USA’s first gold medal of the #WinterOlympics in the women’s downhill! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/E24hNSNOtv — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 8, 2026

She had an emotional moment on the podium as well.

Pure joy for Breezy Johnson in Cortina as she's awarded GOLD. 🥇#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/kYWJ1EoIEQ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 8, 2026

This came after her teammate Vonn crashed out and had to be airlifted out where she had surgery on a fractured leg. It was a gut-wrenching scene followed by a happy one for Team USA. Johnson reflected on both emotions in this heartfelt post:

“Daring to dream is the bravest thing, and the pain of defeat makes the triumph that much sweeter. To have experienced both is to know the full human experience. That is what I wrote in my journal this morning. I watched Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper’s interview on grief this morning. “I came to realize that I was grateful for the thing I most wish had not happened to me.” is such a powerful quote and it made me think of how far I have come, and that no matter what it is a gift just to be here. I gave it my all. And today that was enough. I have held the moments of worst defeat and greatest triumph in the same place. To play the game is to lose, and lose, and then, maybe, on February 8th, to win. There will be more thoughts. Congratulations to @emmaicher @iamsofiagoggia and my heart goes out to @lindseyvonn @candemoreno 💔”

It was a day to remember both good and bad on the Cortina mountain. One thing is for sure, today belonged to Johnson who showed she’s the ultimate teammate as well.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States and Breezy Johnson of the United States react in the finish area during women's downhill training during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. | Leonhard Foeger/Reuters via Imagn Images

