Lindsey Vonn’s Sister Karin Kildow in Spotlight Following Crash, Cowboy Fit
Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback came to a frightening crash on Saturday in the mountains of Cortina, Italy. The 41-year-old star was airlifted to the hospital where she had successful surgery on a fractured leg and is in stable condition, according to multiple reports. Meanwhile, her lookalike sister Karin Kildow gave a heartbreaking interview after where fans noticed her cowboy fit she had on.
The Olympic gold medalist from 2010 Vonn had completed an unreal comeback just to make it on Team USA after five years off. Then last week disaster struck when she revealed she had torn her ACL in a training crash.
She worked hard to even get back out there with some insane workouts, but then she suffered a scary crash happened just seconds into her downhill run on Saturday.
Vonn could be heard screaming in agony from the pain in her leg as well as her dashed Olympic dreams after she came back from a five-year absence. She was then airlifted to the hospital where surgery was performed.
Vonn’s sister stands out with fit during interview after crash
Her sister Kildow would talk to NBC after: “I mean that definitely was the last thing we wanted to see… it was scary,” Karin said. “She dared greatly and put it all out there… she always goes 110 percent — she never goes any less. I know she put her whole heart into it… we are just hoping for the best.”
Here’ the full interview where she rocked a cowboy hat.
Viewers definitely noticed her as well.
Who is Karin Kildow?
She skies, too
She’s close with Lindsey
There’s lots of posts of the Minnesota girls hanging together.
She’s a veteran in digital media
She’s previously worked for Red Bull and LeBron James’ company Uninterrupted. She’s also helped run Vonn’s social media.
She’s now a CEO
Kildow is the founder and CEO of Content Capital Group, which is a company that is focused on creating social media strategy for athletes and public figures.
