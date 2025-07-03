Brittany Mahomes experiences Chiefs nightmare come true stalked by eagle at home
"Ever had a bald eagle over your driveway?"
The Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes' husband Patrick had a bunch of Philadelphia Eagles all over them in Super Bowl LIX in a blowout loss that was never as close as the 40-22 final score.
Posting on her Instagram Stories, the social influencer mother didn't seem to get the hilarious similarity when a real-life bald eagle stalked their driveway with the quote noted in the first sentence.
"Hey dude," Mrs. Mahomes said in the next post. "What's up? He has made himself right at home."
Have the Eagles made themselves at home in the Chiefs' heads as her three-time winning Super Bowl, two-time MVP partner was chased relentlessly by the Birds defense, including throwing a pick-6 that rookie safety Cooper DeJean took to the house.
"Think I could teach it how to attack on command?," the KC Current co-owner captioned in the last of the IG Stories series.
Again, she's unintentionally making the jokes way too easy.
Maybe she's so confident in her husband, still only 29, that not even the bad omen of an eagle stalking her driveway will have eerie consequences next season.
And yes, while real, this entire post was written with a wry smile throughout.
