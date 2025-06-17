‘Tan & glam’ Brittany Mahomes outshined by baby Golden’s perfect smile
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes finally released the first official photos of new baby Golden Raye’s face on her five-month birthday. Then, Brittany posted even more with her and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband for Father’s Day. One photo in particular with a “Tan & Glam” mom and Golden smiling together will melt your heart.
Brittany and Patrick have had a lot of adorable kids moments of late, too, like a homemade obstacle course with dad coaching daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, through it, and baby Golden’s appearance at Patrick’s celebrity golf tournament, and Sterling mimicking mom’s every move walking Golden with her own baby doll and stroller.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares emotional three words to big Taylor Swift news
Now that baby Golden’s out there for the public to see, Brittany, 29, has been sharing friends’ comments about her photos like where she cried with emotion over one’s heartfelt note. Now, she reposted one from her “Spray Tan Artist” who wrote, “Tan & Glam on @brittanylynne featuring the happiest Golden girl!!! 💛 Can you even with that smile!?
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes joins Lionel Messi's wife for epic cameo before Club World Cup
Brittany is tan, but Golden is golden whatever pose she’s in and simply stole the show with that face. Way too cute.
Patrick and Brittany were high school sweathearts and married in 2022. They have the three kids, but did recently say they’d be open to a fourth down the road.
Hopefully we see a lot more of the little Chiefs fan rooting for dad come football season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities