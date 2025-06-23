Brittany Mahomes flexes leopard-print bathing suit with kids in giant bouncy house
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to enjoy his final break before training camp starts with loved ones.
Before reporting to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, "I’ll spend as much time [as I can] with my family,” Mahomes told reporters. “Kind of stay in shape as best as possible and be ready to go whenever we step on that football field in St. Joe.”
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, have already enjoyed numerous offseason adventure as a family of five. They took Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 5 months, to meet Mickey Mouse at Disney World before hitting the links at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
While the three-time Super Bowl and his wife attended the Hot Country Nights concert to catch Billy Currington's performance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former teammate Blake Bell, and his wife, Lyndsey Bell, last week, they've since returned home to Texas.
On Sunday, June 22, revealed to fans how she manages to get a summer tan while also keep her kids entertained. The answer? Purchasing a massive water bouncy house.
The 29-year-old showed off her $40 leopard print bathing suit from Target while posting a glimpse of Bronze splashing around.
"Did I get this so I can tan while the kids play? Or did I get this for the kids? We may never know," Brittany concludes.
