Brittany Mahomes smitten over iced-out Patrick for date night with Travis Kelce cameo
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes ditched the kids for a date night in Kansas City with some amazing photos that came out of it.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his ex-soccer player wife have been busy with the kids lately like putting Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, through a crazy obstacle course at home, and revealing baby Golden for the first time fully in photos not once but again on Father’s Day in a special tribute for dad Patrick.
When they can, the couple gets away for some time together whether it’s a college basketball game where Brittany looked bored, or Formula 1 in Miami where the drinks were flowing, or a surprise appearance at the Women’s College World Series.
On Thursday night, they attended Kansas City Live for the Hot Country Nights concert watching Billy Currington that Brittany shared on Instagram Stories.
She also took an epic selfie looking smitten with Patrick, who had some ice around his neck.
While they had a good time together, his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce also happened to be there. Brittany shared this photo with him, and fellow Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and his wife Lindsay (apologies for the NSFW gesture in it).
There was no sign of Taylor Swift, but what would a date night for Patrick be without Kelce there?
It looks like a fun night in Kansas City, that’s for sure. It’s good to see them let loose before getting back to parents mode.
