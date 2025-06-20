The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes smitten over iced-out Patrick for date night with Travis Kelce cameo

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife attend a country music concert in Kansas City where actually two of his tight ends join the fun.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes ditched the kids for a date night in Kansas City with some amazing photos that came out of it.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his ex-soccer player wife have been busy with the kids lately like putting Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, through a crazy obstacle course at home, and revealing baby Golden for the first time fully in photos not once but again on Father’s Day in a special tribute for dad Patrick.

When they can, the couple gets away for some time together whether it’s a college basketball game where Brittany looked bored, or Formula 1 in Miami where the drinks were flowing, or a surprise appearance at the Women’s College World Series.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany at F1 Miami / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

On Thursday night, they attended Kansas City Live for the Hot Country Nights concert watching Billy Currington that Brittany shared on Instagram Stories.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She also took an epic selfie looking smitten with Patrick, who had some ice around his neck.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While they had a good time together, his All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce also happened to be there. Brittany shared this photo with him, and fellow Chiefs tight end Blake Bell and his wife Lindsay (apologies for the NSFW gesture in it).

Travis Kelce and Brittany Mahomes
Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Lindsay Bell, Brittany Mahomes / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

There was no sign of Taylor Swift, but what would a date night for Patrick be without Kelce there?

It looks like a fun night in Kansas City, that’s for sure. It’s good to see them let loose before getting back to parents mode.

The Mahomes family
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

