Stephen A. Smith Explains Viral 'Confrontation' With LeBron James
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the New York Knicks in overtime on Thursday, but the real fireworks came after the game.
Once L.A. finished off its 113-109 victory, cameras captured James having what seemed to be an intense conversation with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who was sitting courtside for the affair.
The clip quickly went viral as fans tried to puzzle out what the Lakers' superstar could have to say to the hot take artist. Then Smith announced he'd address the situation on First Take on Friday morning. He did just that.
"That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son," Smith said. "I can't repeat the words because they ain't suited for FCC airwaves. That's what he was doing.
"I thought long and hard about this over the last few hours because I had no intention, Molly, of talking about this at all. The reason why is because it was a one-on-one, I wouldn't say a conversation, but it was a one-on-one confrontation. But then I wake up and everybody from ESPN and my agent and everybody else is sending me this thing that's going viral. Ultimately it was unavoidable and that is why I have to discuss it now.
"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father. I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. By all accounts he's obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very, very deeply about his son. Based on some of the comments he had heard, or shall I say I think he thought he heard, he clearly took exception to some of the things he heard me say. He confronted me about it.
"For the record, his agent and friend Rich Paul has my number. Maverick Carter, who works under him, has my number. LeBron James knows how to get in contact with me if he wanted to. He never called. Because had he called and wanted to talk to me, I would have accepted that call. Had he wanted to see me, I would have flown out and I would have seen him and I would have had a conversation man-to-man. But that is not what he elected to do. Instead he elected to confront me while I was sitting courtside... He walked right up to me, and he said what he had to say. Apparently he feels like I was slighting his son."
Smith continued, stating he doesn't take any offense because as a fellow father he's not sure he wouldn't have done the same thing.
Earlier this year Smith had a strong take about LeBron's son, Bronny, go viral in which he made a plea to James "as a father" to stop allowing Bronny to play in NBA games before he's ready. In 2024 Smith blamed LeBron for all the media scrutiny his son has received, proclaiming "this is his fault" and "any attention that (Bronny) has warranted has been because of his daddy."
It seems LeBron had enough and decided to say something to Smith after Thursday night's game.