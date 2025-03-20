Bronny James Shares Brutally Honest Thoughts on Criticism He's Received in Rookie Year
Bronny James has largely remained quiet as the NBA world weighs in on his career with the Lakers. Whether it's comments that Bronny is a product of nepotism from his father, LeBron James, that he should have spent more time playing in college, didn't deserve to be drafted or sign a multi-year contract as a late second-round pick, Bronny's rookie season has been scrutinized like few others.
LeBron, who confronted ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith at a Lakers game this season regarding Smith's criticism toward his son, has previously said that Bronny doesn't "care" or "listen" to the fervent criticism directed at his career.
"He doesn't care," LeBron said back in July. "I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. ... He doesn't give a f---. ... He does not care about nobody. He doesn't even listen to that stuff."
For the first time in his rookie season, Bronny addressed the fervent criticism he has received. Contrary to what his father said, in an interview with The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Bronny acknowledged that he does see all the scrutiny toward him.
“My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day,” Bronny said to Vardon. “But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions.
“But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day,” Bronny continued. “That’s what [Lakers general manager] Rob [Pelinka] wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play.”
Regardless of what those outside of Los Angeles think, Bronny is getting the opportunity to grow and develop as a player with the Lakers, where he splits time between the NBA team and the G League South Bay Lakers. As a rookie, Bronny has appeared in 21 games for the Lakers and is averaging 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.