Browns QB Shedeur Sanders gets controversial Madden NFL 26 rating reportedly
Shedeur Sanders entered the NFL surrounding by questions after being drafted at 144th overall in the 5th round to the Cleveland Browns. His reported Madden NFL 26 rating is also raising some more.
Coming out of the Colorado Buffaloes where he was coached by dad Deion Sanders, Shedeur was thought to be a lock as a first-round pick. When Day 1 and Day 2 went by and he was still on the board as quarterback after quarterback was taken including his fellow Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon, experts were perplexed.
Since showing up to Browns rookie minicamp and the team minicamp, Shedeur has largely impressed, dropping touchdowns like this one:
The stats also back up his play:
Granted, he’s had some troubles off the field with speeding tickets and how he went about it in his first post since, but that shouldn’t affect a video game ranking.
Speaking of, it’s reported Shedeur scored a 67 out of 100 rating.
While it seems low, let’s put it into context: No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans received a really low 71 for a top pick. Even an OL on his team is rated higher.
Also, one commenter gave more background pointing out it’s a normal rating for someone drafted where Shedeur was.
Wondering who the top rated NFL player are? Here’s the reported “top” list with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen as the top QBs with 99s.
The controversy is that it’s Shedeur Sanders. If he goes out and balls his rookie season his Madden NFL 27 rating will be a lot higher. He’s already got a chip on his shoulder with the draft, so just add this to the list of motivations for him.
