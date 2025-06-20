Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has surprising first post since speeding controversy
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was cited for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone on Tuesday, and it’s since been revealed he’s been pulled over multiple times in June. On Thursday night, the son of Deion Sanders chose a surprising way to make his first post since.
Shedeur was thought to be a first-round draft pick, but slid all the way to 144th in the 5th round in April, but has since shown nothing but hard work on and off the field. He even surprised a local high school football team with his appearance, and then won Browns fans hearts with an amazing dance with a young fan.
While Sanders is known for his flashy ways like his super expensive iced-out chain he wore for the NFL draft, he’s kept that part out of his time with the Browns, even dispelling rumors he bought a $500k car.
His speeding tickets, though, certainly will raise some eyebrows in the NFL and with the Browns. Also, in his first post since the incidents came to light, he didn’t address the issue, but instead focused on his adoring fans screaming for him at teammate David Njoku’s charity softball game.
While he loves the fans and they love him, it might not have been the best timing to focus on himself being the star.
He did, however, address what happened not in his own post but in a video of him talking about it where he was almost laughing about it.
The 23 year old had handled everything else so well, and hopefully this is just some bad judgment and he’ll now slow down both figuratively and literally.
