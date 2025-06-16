Shedeur Sanders dancing with young fan wins Browns minicamp
We know Shedeur Sanders like to dance. We saw it when the Cleveland Browns finally drafted him in the fifth round and he and brother Shilo Sanders let loose. This time, Shedeur showed off some more moves and won Browns minicamp while dancing with a young fan.
Since Sanders — who is the son of Deion Sanders —has come to the Browns after a disappointing draft out of the Colorado Buffaloes, he’s done nothing but keep a positive attitude with the press while working hard on the field.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark imitates Shedeur Sanders flexing expensive watch for WNBA tunnel walk
He certainly has Browns fans buzzing about his potential. He even showed up at a local high school to support the football team in a big surprise, and promised he’s going to bring a Super Bowl home to the city.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders manifests Browns’ QB1 gig with unexpected diva artist song
While he’s impressed on the field, he’s been equally impressive off it in the above references, and in his latest video where he danced with a young fan to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove” song. While Sheduer showed he can boogie, the fan may have won the battle.
What an awesome moment that all the Dawg Pound can be proud of.
That’s what it’s all about: The fans, and especially the impressionable young ones where this no doubt made the kid’s year. Well done, Shedeur.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding
Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post
No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting
Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors
New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities