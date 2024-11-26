Caitlin Clark's boyfriend gives dirty look to WNBA star with NBA WAG courtside
Caitlin Clark is enjoying her first WNBA offseason and spending time with boyfriend Connor McCaffrey.
The Indiana Fever All-Star has decided not to play in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league that players like her teammate and bestie Lexie Hull are. She has, however, been spotted talking trash on the golf course with Hull this offseason, and commenting on her photos of her elite abs.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year and McCaffrey, who is a coach for the Butler Bulldogs, took in an Indiana Pacers game — a team McCaffrey also coached on — Monday and the cameras caught them in a moment where McCaffrey gave Clark a dirty look.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark rocks custom Nike PE golf cleats with flashy feature
Clark is seen there sitting next to and posing with Pacers star Tyrese Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones while McCaffrey gave her a funny look. In all seriousness, the trupple looked like they had a fun time sitting courtside together in the win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
RELATED: Lexie Hull flexes toned abs in crop top selfie for intense pilates class
McCaffrey’s Bulldogs are currently 4-1 on the season and play at Northwestern on Thanksgiving day.
Clark finished her historic rookie season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.
Clark, 22, and McCaffrey, 26, have been dating since 2023. They both played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
It’s a true love and basketball story.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss