Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin have epic reunion with former Iowa teammates
The University of Iowa saw some familiar faces come home this weekend. Former Hawkeyes stars Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin returned to campus and reunited with some of their former teammates during the visit.
Clark and Martin, who led the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship before leaving for the WNBA, reunited with Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi.
Of course, they had to record a TikTok for old times sake.
Clark, Martin, Marshall, and Gyamfi built a strong bond during their time together in Iowa City and it's clear that their friendship is as strong as ever.
The group did the TikTok trend featuring the Kardashians voiceover saying, "Hi guys, we're back. Did you miss us? 'Cause we missed you.”
If that didn't bring enough nostalgia for the Hawkeyes faithful, Clark, Martin, and Marshall pulled up to the Iowa basketball team's practice on Friday afternoon.
Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye.
Martin spent her rookie season with the Las Vegas Aces and immediately became a fan-favorite and built strong bonds with her Aces teammates, especially WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
Clark, meanwhile, lived up to the hype and won Rookie of the Year.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
