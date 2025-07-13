The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark posts lovey-dovey birthday note for bf Connor McCaffrey after Fever win

Clark and Indiana got the victory over Paige Bueckers and Dallas, but she was all about celerbating her man’s birthday.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) arrives Friday, July 11, 2025, before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) arrives Friday, July 11, 2025, before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever team got the win over Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings squad on Sunday, but the only celebrating the 23-year-old All-Star Clark did was for boyfriend Connor McCaffrey’s 27th birthday.

After Indiana’s 102-83 thrashing of the Wings where Clark had 14 points and 13 assists, she turned her attention to her man that’s she’s been with since 2023. Both played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and while Clark is continuing her career playing, McCaffrey is an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Buecker
Clark got the W over Bueckers on Sunday. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The couple was most recently seen cheering on the Indiana Pacers during their NBA Finals run alongside Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones.

Connor McCaffrey, Caitlin Clark, and Jade Jones
Connor McCaffrey, Caitlin Clark, and Jade Jones / Caitlin Clark/Instagram

Back in April, Clark and McCaffrey celebrated their two-year anniversary where she shared a sweet note for him. She did the same for his birthday with a lovey-dovey post where she wrote, ”happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. May this be the best year yet, I love you 🖤🖤“ and shared several photos of them together (scroll through).

Clark got to celebrate her man and a win on Sunday. That’s a good day.

Caitlin Clark, Connor McCaffery, WNBA
Connor McCaffery / Insatgram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

