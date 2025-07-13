Caitlin Clark posts lovey-dovey birthday note for bf Connor McCaffrey after Fever win
Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever team got the win over Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings squad on Sunday, but the only celebrating the 23-year-old All-Star Clark did was for boyfriend Connor McCaffrey’s 27th birthday.
After Indiana’s 102-83 thrashing of the Wings where Clark had 14 points and 13 assists, she turned her attention to her man that’s she’s been with since 2023. Both played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and while Clark is continuing her career playing, McCaffrey is an assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark goes 1970s disco white suit vs. Paige Bueckers in Fever-Wings game
The couple was most recently seen cheering on the Indiana Pacers during their NBA Finals run alongside Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones.
Back in April, Clark and McCaffrey celebrated their two-year anniversary where she shared a sweet note for him. She did the same for his birthday with a lovey-dovey post where she wrote, ”happy happy happy birthday con🥳 you make everyday better and I couldn’t be more grateful. May this be the best year yet, I love you 🖤🖤“ and shared several photos of them together (scroll through).
RELATED: Caitlin Clark debuts Nike 'cookie monster' sneakers for Paige Bueckers showdown
Clark got to celebrate her man and a win on Sunday. That’s a good day.
