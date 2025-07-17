SI

Caitlin Clark Had Emotional Reaction to Having to Miss WNBA All-Star Game With Injury

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark will miss this weekend's WNBA All-Star Game.
Caitlin Clark was hoping to put on a show this weekend at the WNBA All-Star weekend festivities but now she'll be forced to watch from the sidelines as she was ruled out on Thursday because of the groin injury she re-aggravated this week against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark, who has become a huge star since being the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft last year, was set to compete in the three-point contest and was a captain of one of the All-Star teams.

Making things worse for Clark and her fans, Indiana is hosting the All-Star Game.

Clark shared an emotional statement to share the news, and used three heart emojis to show how much this meant to her:

Some brutal news for Clark and the WNBA.

Hopefully she'll be back on the court soon for the Fever, who will be pushing for a spot in the playoffs during the second half of the season.

Andy Nesbitt
