Caitlin Clark WNBA playoffs record ticket prices in one unreal stat
Caitlin Clark has been the hottest ticket in the WNBA this season — she even sells out arenas on the road that feel more like a home game. Now, she’s the hottest ticket in the history of the WNBA playoffs.
The No. 6 Indiana Fever open on the road against the No. 3 Connecticut Sun on Sunday. The cheapest price for a ticket for the first-round is going for $133, according to TickPick. What’s even more crazy, is this is more than the $131 combined amount of all four of the 2023 WNBA Finals’ cheapest tickets for the Las Vegas Aces vs. The New York Liberty. Here’s the math breakdown:
The 22-year-old rookie sensation out of Iowa played all season like a veteran. Clark and the Fever appear ready for the challenge of the playoffs as evident by her casual surfer look in the season finale, as well as her teammate’s tackle and tap out of Clark during practice.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game in the regular season, leading the Fever to a 20-20 record — a major improvement from the 13-27 record that landed them the No. 1 pick that got the guard.
If Clark gets past the first round into the semi-finals, and then the finals, can you imagine what ticket prices will be like then? Records are meant to be broken, and Clark is shattering a lot of them already.
