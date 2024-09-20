Caitlin Clark’s teammate jumps on her, makes her tap out in hilarious practice move
There’s one way to slow down Caitlin Clark: Tackle her to the ground and make her tap out.
The Indiana Fever rookie sensation continues to change the game and set records. Heading into Thursday night’s final regular season game against the Washington Mystics, the Fever will soon have the pressure of the playoffs upon them, but they certainly aren’t showing it. The team kept things light as Katie Lou Samuelson jumped on top of Clark and made her tap out in a funny, light-hearted moment that left both women laughing.
That’s great, just don’t get Clark injured having too much fun. It’s usually Clark who’s the one joking around as evident by her birthday song and adorable “carried away” moment for bestie Lexie Hull.
The 22-year-old All-Star even arrived at the arena in the nation’s capital with a casual “lowkey” fit.
Clark came into Thursday averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. She’s the frontrunner for WNBA Rookie of the Year, but not far off from an MVP season even if she’s shocked by the current rankings.
The Fever — who are locked in as the No. 6 seed — are obviously a close-knit group, and this will serve them well come playoffs.
