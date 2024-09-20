Caitlin Clark’s super casual surfer WNBA fit for pre-playoffs finale
The mood for the Indiana Fever was very casual and lighthearted on Thursday before the regular season finale in the nation’s capital.
During practice before facing the Washington Mystics, Clark was jumped on and made to tap out by her own teammate in a hilarious moment.
Then the 22-year-old rookie sensation then showed up to the arena looking like a surfer girl.
RELATED: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
RELATED: Angel Reese's dating bombshell: she's single, seeks NBA boyfriend
Clark rocked Nike’s mid-rise cargo pants and a Nike dri-fit short sleeve T-shirt. She looks like she plays: In total control.
Here’s another look:
Clark came into Thursday averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. She’s the frontrunner for WNBA Rookie of the Year, but not far off from an MVP season even if she’s shocked by the current rankings.
With the Fever locked into the No. 6 seed, it’s good to keep things light before the playoffs start.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small packages…: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
…with power: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend